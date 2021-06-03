Accel Wealth Management Sells 543 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Accel Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $166.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.89. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The firm has a market cap of $437.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

