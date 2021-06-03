Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,628,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,164 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Acceleron Pharma worth $627,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 35,426 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 18,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.13.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $1,346,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,499 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,345.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total value of $894,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,257.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,150. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $124.20 on Thursday. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $146.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.40 and a beta of 0.37.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 158.11%. The firm had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 469.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

