Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.9% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Accenture by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Accenture by 48.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 328,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,801,000 after purchasing an additional 107,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $279.23 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $194.83 and a 1 year high of $294.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $285.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total transaction of $251,231.94. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 27,166 shares in the company, valued at $7,817,831.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

