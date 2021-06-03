Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc Sells 2,412,646 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Stock

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 2,412,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $59,206,332.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,789,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,773,986,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get R1 RCM alerts:

On Tuesday, June 1st, Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 14,500,000 shares of R1 RCM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $316,390,000.00.

R1 RCM stock opened at $22.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 0.79. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.74 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 74.82% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 248.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,767 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 31,928 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,283 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 11,092 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,737 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.