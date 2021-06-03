Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Shares Down 2.7%

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF)’s share price fell 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.57. 45,130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 106,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.63.

Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04).

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

