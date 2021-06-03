Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) & Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Head to Head Contrast

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) and Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Signify Health alerts:

This table compares Signify Health and Addus HomeCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Signify Health N/A N/A N/A Addus HomeCare 4.28% 8.50% 5.57%

93.8% of Addus HomeCare shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Addus HomeCare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Signify Health and Addus HomeCare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Signify Health 0 3 5 0 2.63 Addus HomeCare 0 0 2 0 3.00

Signify Health currently has a consensus price target of $34.29, indicating a potential upside of 37.31%. Addus HomeCare has a consensus price target of $100.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.96%. Given Signify Health’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Signify Health is more favorable than Addus HomeCare.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Signify Health and Addus HomeCare’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Signify Health $610.60 million 6.87 -$14.50 million N/A N/A Addus HomeCare $764.78 million 1.98 $33.13 million $2.79 34.15

Addus HomeCare has higher revenue and earnings than Signify Health.

Summary

Addus HomeCare beats Signify Health on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc. operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health. The Episodes of Care Services segment provides services to enhance the healthcare delivery through developing and managing episodic payment programs in partnership with healthcare providers primarily under the Medicare Bundled Payment for Care Improvement Advanced program with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services; and care management services. Its customers include health plans, governments, employers, health systems, and physician groups. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas with additional offices in Austin, New York, Norwalk, and Rapid City.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living. This segment offers services that include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services. The Hospice segment provides palliative nursing care, social work, spiritual counseling, homemaker, and bereavement counseling services for people who are terminally ill, as well as related services for their families. The Home Health segment offers skilled nursing and physical, occupational, and speech therapy for the individuals who requires assistance during an illness or after hospitalization. The company's payor clients include federal, state, and local governmental agencies; managed care organizations; commercial insurers; and private individuals. As of March 9, 2021, the company served consumers through 212 offices located in 22 states. Addus HomeCare Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.