Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Hits New 12-Month High at $51.21

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.21 and last traded at $50.91, with a volume of 1782 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.06.

ADNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.91.

Get Adient alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.30.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Adient plc will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $209,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $43,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,774.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,150 shares of company stock valued at $289,614. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,430,000 after buying an additional 53,976 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,317,000 after buying an additional 45,152 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 218,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,668,000 after buying an additional 63,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the 1st quarter worth about $14,813,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

About Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.