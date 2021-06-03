Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Raised by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,871 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 1.5% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after buying an additional 753,183 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,545,871,000 after acquiring an additional 157,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Adobe by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after acquiring an additional 509,861 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,851,079,000 after acquiring an additional 179,417 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $2,359,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.00.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $3.77 on Thursday, reaching $492.00. 18,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,519,855. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $382.00 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $495.58. The firm has a market cap of $235.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.