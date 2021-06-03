Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 4.88%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Shares of AAP traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $191.14. 910,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,633. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $130.33 and a fifty-two week high of $210.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.37.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

