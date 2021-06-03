Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) PT Raised to $232.00 at Citigroup

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.26% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.89.

Shares of AAP opened at $191.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $130.33 and a 12-month high of $210.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 16.10%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 6.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,770,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,948,000 after purchasing an additional 113,891 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,701,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,210,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,156,000 after purchasing an additional 26,263 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,667,000 after purchasing an additional 525,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,946,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

