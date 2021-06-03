Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of ANNSF stock traded down $8.69 on Thursday, hitting $169.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 229. Aena S.M.E. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $182.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.10.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

