Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Market Cap Tops $12.01 Million

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aidos Kuneen has a market capitalization of $12.01 million and $946,835.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,843.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,825.30 or 0.07273558 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $717.58 or 0.01847374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $191.59 or 0.00493248 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.03 or 0.00177708 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.15 or 0.00772709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $187.60 or 0.00482964 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007421 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.18 or 0.00440695 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Profile

Aidos Kuneen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Aidos Kuneen Coin Trading

