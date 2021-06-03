Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) will report $0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.07. Air Lease posted earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full-year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.25). Air Lease had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $474.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

NYSE:AL opened at $47.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.48. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. Air Lease has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $52.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,235,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,555,000 after purchasing an additional 118,568 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Air Lease by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,846,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,501,000 after buying an additional 56,969 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,616,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,212,000 after buying an additional 161,629 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,670,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,867,000 after buying an additional 782,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,349,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,364,000 after buying an additional 366,826 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

