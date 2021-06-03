Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €115.38 ($135.75).

AIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Independent Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of EPA:AIR traded up €1.94 ($2.28) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €110.70 ($130.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,660,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($117.61). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €99.60.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.