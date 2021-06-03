Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.36 Million

Brokerages expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) to report $18.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Airgain’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.50 million. Airgain posted sales of $11.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full year sales of $76.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.30 million to $78.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $94.23 million, with estimates ranging from $86.90 million to $101.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Airgain.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AIRG shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Airgain from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Airgain from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Shares of AIRG stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.60. The company had a trading volume of 65,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,973. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.66. The firm has a market cap of $206.53 million, a PE ratio of -98.00 and a beta of 1.21. Airgain has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

In related news, SVP Morad Sbahi purchased 3,000 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $63,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James K. Sims sold 20,000 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $466,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Airgain by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Airgain by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airgain in the first quarter worth about $124,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Airgain during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Airgain during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

