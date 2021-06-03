Alamos Gold Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

AGI traded down C$0.26 on Thursday, hitting C$10.91. 99,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,830. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.55. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of C$8.89 and a twelve month high of C$15.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$287.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$274.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AGI shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$9.75 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CSFB set a C$9.75 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.25 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.83.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

