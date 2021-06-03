Alan G. Hassenfeld Sells 31,515 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Stock

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $3,015,670.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,362,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $95.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.32 and a 1-year high of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.96.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.80.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

