Alan G. Hassenfeld Sells 31,515 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Stock

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $3,015,670.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,362,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $95.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.32 and a 1-year high of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.96.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.80.
About Hasbro
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.
