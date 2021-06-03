Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $445.52 Million

Equities analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) to post sales of $445.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $467.00 million and the lowest is $424.03 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities reported sales of $343.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.69.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $808,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 332,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after buying an additional 61,946 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $456,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 206,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 86,376 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. 44.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AQN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.44. 35,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,743. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $17.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 96.88%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

