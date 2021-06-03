Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Up to $213.96

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $213.96, but opened at $224.20. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $222.18, with a volume of 202,920 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.57.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

