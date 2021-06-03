Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Up to $213.96

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $213.96, but opened at $224.20. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $222.18, with a volume of 202,920 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.57.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Alibaba Group Company Profile (NYSE:BABA)
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
