Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 3,503 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $9,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 45.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAN. Bank of America raised ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $121.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.16. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $64.27 and a one year high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

In other ManpowerGroup news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,704.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

