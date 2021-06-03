AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 3,451.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 9,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

NYSE IBM traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $144.66. 55,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,124,629. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $148.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

