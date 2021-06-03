AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 1.3% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 749.1% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000.

SCHF stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $40.23. The company had a trading volume of 8,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,933. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.07 and a 12-month high of $40.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.05.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

