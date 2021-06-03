AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 62,935,758 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,316,036,000 after buying an additional 17,935,102 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 891.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,328,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,158 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,668,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,438 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth $37,343,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at $27,737,000. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.52. 62,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,451,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.66. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $42.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.6367 dividend. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 69.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GSK. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 5th. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.