AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,357 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 576.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $234,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,662.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,982 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 179,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2,340.7% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $64.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,820,778. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.62. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $54.07 and a 1 year high of $67.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.