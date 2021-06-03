Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Reduced by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.9% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,429.38, for a total transaction of $7,288,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,864,471.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,109 shares of company stock worth $100,133,253. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,421.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,295.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,347.01 and a 1-year high of $2,452.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

