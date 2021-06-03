Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Cut by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,402.16, for a total value of $64,858.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,109 shares of company stock valued at $100,133,253 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded down $27.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,393.94. 9,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,325. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,347.01 and a 1-year high of $2,452.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,295.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.