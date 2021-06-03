Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.9% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $37,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $449,000. 34.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,516.55.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,347.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,351.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,267.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

