Alphacat Trading Down 9.3% Over Last 7 Days (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Alphacat has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and $11,214.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alphacat has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Alphacat coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alphacat Profile

Alphacat launched on January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Alphacat

