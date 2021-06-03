Alps Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WEN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in The Wendy’s by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,860,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,785,000 after purchasing an additional 425,196 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 454,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 40,254 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.61.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $23.24 on Thursday. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

In related news, insider E.J. Wunsch bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,453.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

