Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.79 and last traded at $9.77. Approximately 33,129 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 47,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altimar Acquisition Corp. II stock. Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Tiger Eye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Altimar Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile (NYSE:ATMR)

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Altimar Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimar Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.