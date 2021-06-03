Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its target price dropped by analysts at Roth Capital from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.46% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.77.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $99.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -57.94 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.98. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $137.21.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.64 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 41,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $4,685,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 3,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $369,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,461 shares of company stock valued at $9,124,710. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Ambarella by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Ambarella by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ambarella by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Ambarella by 56.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Ambarella by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

