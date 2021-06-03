Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.650-3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:AEE traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $85.74. 29,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,330. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.40. Ameren has a 52 week low of $67.14 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.25.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

AEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.57.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $761,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,611 shares in the company, valued at $11,157,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,500. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

