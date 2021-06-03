Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.650-3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE:AEE traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $85.74. 29,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,330. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.40. Ameren has a 52 week low of $67.14 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.25.
Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.
AEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.57.
In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $761,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,611 shares in the company, valued at $11,157,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,500. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Ameren Company Profile
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.
