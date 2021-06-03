American International Group Inc. Sells 2,053 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $6,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 6,235.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 563,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,981,000 after purchasing an additional 554,239 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 21,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Incyte alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.45.

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $32,301.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,621,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INCY opened at $82.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $75.52 and a 52 week high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.