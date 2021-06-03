American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 20.45% and a negative net margin of 24.91%.

Shares of AMSC traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.75. 16,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,507. American Superconductor has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The company has a market cap of $355.83 million, a PE ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.29.

Several research firms recently commented on AMSC. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 5,794 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $82,158.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,130.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 8,690 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $123,311.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 717,469 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

