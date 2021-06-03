American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 20.45% and a negative net margin of 24.91%.
Shares of AMSC traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.75. 16,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,507. American Superconductor has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The company has a market cap of $355.83 million, a PE ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.29.
Several research firms recently commented on AMSC. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.
About American Superconductor
American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.
