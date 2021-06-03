American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.28 Million

Equities analysts forecast that American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) will post sales of $60.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Well’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.70 million and the lowest is $59.12 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that American Well will report full year sales of $262.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $254.44 million to $268.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $331.19 million, with estimates ranging from $312.12 million to $342.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

AMWL has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on American Well in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on American Well from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Well currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of AMWL traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.93. 2,285,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,651,062. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.11. American Well has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.70.

In related news, VP Bradford Gay sold 34,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $623,016.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 695,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,522,834. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 5,000 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,940,356 shares in the company, valued at $36,866,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 607,402 shares of company stock worth $10,457,404 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Well by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,653,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170,047 shares during the period. Satter Management CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,599,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Well by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,464,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,928 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,393,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,957 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at $85,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

