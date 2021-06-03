AMG National Trust Bank Acquires 8,972 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 45,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $107.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.31. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $76.29 and a 1 year high of $108.71.

