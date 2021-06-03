AMG National Trust Bank Cuts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,591 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PM stock opened at $96.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.99. The company has a market capitalization of $150.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.37 and a 1-year high of $98.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.62.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

