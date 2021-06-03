AMG National Trust Bank Sells 12,733 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,141 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 12,733 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $85.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.09. The company has a market cap of $113.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $796,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,154,548. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. Insiders sold a total of 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

