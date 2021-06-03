AMG National Trust Bank Sells 17,171 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,222 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,171 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $37,343,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 12.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 406,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,522,000 after buying an additional 43,464 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Global Strategic Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on GSK. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GSK opened at $38.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.91. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.77.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.57%. Equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.6367 dividend. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.80%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.