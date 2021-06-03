Analysts Anticipate Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) will post sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. Axalta Coating Systems posted sales of $652.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 67%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full-year sales of $4.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 7,962 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,123,000. Institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTA stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $32.76. 4,790,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,210,097. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 91.00, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.47. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

