Analysts Anticipate Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cango’s earnings. Cango posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cango will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.54 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cango.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 30th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($2.32). Cango had a net margin of 165.31% and a return on equity of 52.87%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CANG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cango from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Cango from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE CANG traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,823. Cango has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $786.84 million, a PE ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.67.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Cango’s previous — dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Cango’s payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cango during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cango by 95.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Cango during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cango during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Cango in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

Cango Company Profile

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

