Analysts Anticipate Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Coherent’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the highest is $1.71. Coherent posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherent will report full-year earnings of $5.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $6.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $8.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Coherent.

Get Coherent alerts:

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. Coherent had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Coherent’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COHR shares. Benchmark lowered shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Coherent in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.00.

Coherent stock opened at $262.94 on Thursday. Coherent has a 1-year low of $103.00 and a 1-year high of $270.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.33 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Coherent in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Coherent in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coherent by 1,080.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coherent (COHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.