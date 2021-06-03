Analysts Expect Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.10 Million

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2021

Analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) will announce $22.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.68 million and the lowest is $20.96 million. Community Healthcare Trust posted sales of $18.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year sales of $89.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $84.08 million to $92.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $100.74 million, with estimates ranging from $86.09 million to $109.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 25.64%.

Shares of CHCT traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $47.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,254. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.60. Community Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $37.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 83.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHCT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,660,000 after acquiring an additional 306,245 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,715 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.