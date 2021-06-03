Analysts Expect Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.10 Million

Analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) will announce $22.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.68 million and the lowest is $20.96 million. Community Healthcare Trust posted sales of $18.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year sales of $89.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $84.08 million to $92.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $100.74 million, with estimates ranging from $86.09 million to $109.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 25.64%.

Shares of CHCT traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $47.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,254. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.60. Community Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $37.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 83.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHCT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,660,000 after acquiring an additional 306,245 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,715 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

