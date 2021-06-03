Analysts Expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.11 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) will post sales of $156.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Employers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $162.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150.10 million. Employers posted sales of $211.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full-year sales of $636.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $615.90 million to $656.24 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $654.92 million, with estimates ranging from $629.30 million to $680.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $163.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. Employers had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 8.26%. Employers’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

EIG stock opened at $42.09 on Thursday. Employers has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $43.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Employers’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

In related news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $318,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,467 shares in the company, valued at $917,757.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Employers during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Employers during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Employers during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Employers by 90.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Employers by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

