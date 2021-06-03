Analysts Expect Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) will report earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Everbridge reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 483.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.78.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.86. The company had a trading volume of 683,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -43.70 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.02. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $178.98.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $1,529,569.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,252. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $4,939,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

