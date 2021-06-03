Analysts Expect Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) will report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Freshpet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is ($0.09). The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Freshpet.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FRPT shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.56.

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total transaction of $339,230.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,215,527.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,343 shares in the company, valued at $13,092,563.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,795 shares of company stock worth $3,294,744. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 369.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 74.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 71.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 337.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter valued at $144,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRPT stock opened at $173.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -694.48 and a beta of 0.72. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $186.98.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freshpet (FRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.