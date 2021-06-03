Analysts Expect Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kaman’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Kaman also reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kaman will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kaman.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Kaman had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Kaman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaman in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kaman in the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KAMN traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.41. 1,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,094. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.78. Kaman has a fifty-two week low of $37.38 and a fifty-two week high of $59.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

