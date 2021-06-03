Analysts Expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $135.13 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will post sales of $135.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $131.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $138.98 million. Northwest Bancshares posted sales of $133.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year sales of $539.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $531.90 million to $553.79 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $535.04 million, with estimates ranging from $518.00 million to $561.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $132.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.17 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 9.57%.

In other news, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $38,090.25. Also, Director David M. Tullio purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $56,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,538. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,408 shares of company stock worth $63,563. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $146,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 133,976 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $655,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 399,820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after buying an additional 68,560 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWBI traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $14.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,386. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.65. Northwest Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 73.39%.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

