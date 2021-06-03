Analysts Expect Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $333.30 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) will report $333.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $334.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $332.20 million. Nuance Communications posted sales of $338.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nuance Communications.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Nuance Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 169,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $8,908,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,430,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 120,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $6,372,108.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,263,276.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 331,570 shares of company stock valued at $17,320,366 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 2,843.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 984,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,947,000 after acquiring an additional 950,683 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,589,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,865,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,417,000 after acquiring an additional 787,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,941,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,426,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Nuance Communications has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $53.93. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,678.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.00.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuance Communications (NUAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.