Analysts Expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Will Post Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.81 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.80 and the highest is $1.86. Texas Instruments posted earnings per share of $1.48 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full-year earnings of $7.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.96 to $7.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $8.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $3.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.04. 118,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,795,293. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $172.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.09. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $197.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,630,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,246,577,000 after purchasing an additional 986,794 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,979,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,012,758,000 after purchasing an additional 466,188 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,987,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,722 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,277,864,000 after acquiring an additional 904,230 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

